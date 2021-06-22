Churchill Downs Beats Casino's 6th Circ. Seat Pricing Appeal

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit agreed with a lower court Tuesday that Kentucky Derby host Churchill Downs didn't breach a licensing deal with a partnership of Mississippi casinos when it jacked up the price of seats in the racetrack's "Millionaires Row" section by 500%. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard F. Suhrheinrich, the appellate panel upheld a Kentucky federal judge's November decision axing Gulfside Casino Partnership's breach of contract suit against Churchill Downs. The dispute stemmed from a soured $262,000 personal seat licensing agreement, which gave Gulfside the right to purchase eight seats at a banquet table near the...

