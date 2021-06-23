Watchdog Report Calls For Pipeline Safety Reg Analysis

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Federal crude oil pipeline regulators should develop assessments and criteria to analyze whether an update to pipeline safety inspection requirements is achieving the desired results or needs tweaking, the U.S. Government Accountability Office says. The GAO made the recommendations for the U.S. Department of Transportation in a study published Tuesday analyzing a 2019 final rule that imposed stricter safety requirements on pipeline operators, including an expansion of specialized inspection tools for pipelines outside "high consequence areas," regular reporting and more inspections following major storms. High consequence areas are defined by population and environmental factors. The new report found that many stakeholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS