Platinum's Huberfeld Gets Short Prison Term In Bribery Case

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A federal judge hit Platinum Partners co-founder Murray Huberfeld with seven months in prison Tuesday for helping paper over a $60,000 bribe at the heart of a probe by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office that put former New York City labor boss Norman Seabrook behind bars. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ordered Huberfeld, 60, to pay back $60,000 to the now-bankrupt hedge fund, fined him $4,000 and directed him to surrender to custody on Oct. 15. "This was not a momentary lapse. The crime here involved forethought. It was a crime of deceit," Judge Liman said. "Mr. Huberfeld could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS