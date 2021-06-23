Law Firm Says Counsel Substitution Is Not Biz Interference

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio lawyer and his law firm asked a Texas appellate panel Wednesday to toss a tortious interference lawsuit launched by a client's previous counsel, arguing there is no evidence to support the claim they solicited the client during a dispute with her homeowner's association. Grable Grimshaw Mora PLLC and name partner Brandon J. Grable told a three-justice panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio during virtual oral arguments that Christopher J. Weber LLC's lawsuit against them is retaliatory and based on client Linda Ryan Nealon's right to choose her representation and the firm's right to petition...

