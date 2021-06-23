Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Vacates Student Loan Servicer's $354K Ch. 7 Sanction

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge vacated an over $354,000 contempt sanction levied against a student loan servicer for failing to appear in a bankruptcy case, saying the order was punitive and gave the debtor in the case an unearned windfall.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Woods said that the bankruptcy judge hearing debtor Sheldon Leary's case had wrongly issued a punitive sanction against Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc. with no opportunity to correct its actions and had based the size of the award on Leary's mistaken belief he had discharged his educational debt.

