Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 International Attys In Miami

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig PA has added two international attorneys to its litigation and tax practices out of Miami. Seth J. Entin has returned to the firm where he began his career as a shareholder in its tax division, Greenberg Traurig said Monday. He had been an equity partner position at Holland & Knight LLP. "Having Seth back with us adds tremendous strength and expertise to our already powerful international tax team, particularly with respect to Latin American matters, where clients have worked with Seth for decades," Yosbel A. Ibarra, the Miami office's co-managing shareholder, said in a statement. Also joining the firm...

