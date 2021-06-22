Domino's Gets $2.7M Fee, But Loses A Slice, In Menu IP Win

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed Domino's Pizza's fee award Monday from a requested $3.3 million to $2.7 million after the company prevailed on Ameranth's online menu patent infringement claims, declining to grant prejudgment interest after finding the company failed to request it in its exceptional case motion. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw rejected over a half-dozen arguments by Ameranth Inc. as to why Domino's fee request should be cut, but agreed that prejudgment interest should not be granted. "In this case, Ameranth correctly points out that the Domino's parties 'did not raise the prospect of prejudgment interest' in their exceptional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS