Fla. Couple Defends Class Action Claims Against Wells Fargo

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple said Monday that a federal magistrate erred on several points when he recently recommended dismissal of their proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of fraudulently changing maturity dates on mortgages securing home equity loans and clouding title to their property. In his June 4 report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip R. Lammens of the Middle District of Florida said that plaintiffs Philip and Ingrid Tippett failed to allege the kind of actual harm needed to support their claim for a declaratory judgment that Wells Fargo NA's actions were void and of no effect. And he said their claim...

