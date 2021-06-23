9th Circ. Faults Credibility Finding For Asylum-Seeker

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ordered the immigration courts on Tuesday to reconsider a Ukrainian asylum-seeker's request for protection, finding a series of errors with a judge's ruling that the migrant wasn't credible. The immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals found inconsistencies and gaps in Oleh Kuraiev's testimony, but both had failed to question Kuraiev and attempt to resolve those issues, a three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion. "The adverse credibility determination was not supported by substantial evidence," the panel said. Kuraiev had requested asylum and withholding of removal in December 2018, arguing that he would be persecuted if deported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS