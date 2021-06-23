Tech Group Urges Biden Admin To Reform Gov't Contracts

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Alliance for Digital Innovation, a technology group that seeks to shape government innovation, suggested Tuesday that the Biden administration reform the structure of governmentwide acquisition contracts to increase the government's access to information technology. The group, whose members include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Palantir, outlined seven recommendations in its June white paper for the new administration to consider for improving governmentwide acquisition contracts, or GWACs. GWACs primarily provide the federal government with purchasing access to IT services and software through "pre-competed, multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contracts." The main purpose of these contracts is to ensure improved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS