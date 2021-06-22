Trade Court Upholds Security Duties On Canadian Steel

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade struck down the bulk of a challenge to national security tariffs on Canadian steel products Tuesday, further adding to case law that has granted the government wide authority to restrict imports for security reasons. The CIT panel's unanimous decision is the latest in a series of rulings on former President Donald Trump's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to set tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018. The court has generally given a wide berth to the president's powers under Section 232, but has rebuked the government for violating the law's deadlines...

