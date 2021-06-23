No Class Cert. In $400M Bitcoin Fraud Case, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid for class certification from customers of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, saying it's not reasonable to conclude that 30,000 putative class members shared the lead plaintiff's interpretations of Mt. Gox's terms of use or even read them. Handing a win to former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles, who has argued that a compensation plan in Japan would better serve the proposed class members than litigation in the United States, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said that Gregory Greene's theory of fraud in his $400 million suit turns on Karpeles' drafting and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS