Site Says High Court Ruling Sinks Southwest Data Scrape Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Online flight aggregator Kiwi.com told a Texas federal court Southwest Airlines can't sue it for "unauthorized access" of its reservation system after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month narrowed the scope of enforceable computer crimes. In its Tuesday bid to dismiss Southwest's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act claim, one of five in the airline's suit, Czech airfare aggregator Kiwi.com argued the Supreme Court's opinion in Van Buren means "access to a public website like Southwest's cannot be 'without authorization.'" Kiwi argued that "authorized access" under the federal computer crimes law is a "gates-up-or-gates-down" inquiry — "meaning that if access is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS