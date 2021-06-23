Ever Given Insurer Reaches Settlement With Suez Canal

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 12:04 PM BST) -- The British insurer of the Ever Given container ship said on Wednesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Suez Canal Authority that will allow the impounded vessel to be released after it was seized in March. The British insurer of the Ever Given container ship has said it has reached an agreement in principle with the canal authority that will allow it to be released. (AP Photo/Mohamed El-shahed) The UK P&I Club said it has reached an "agreement in principle" with the authority after weeks of negotiations. A spokesman for the insurer said no further details were available on how much it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS