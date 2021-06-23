Latham, Husch Blackwell Rep Embark Trucks' $4B SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:25 AM EDT) -- Embark Trucks, which provides self-driving technology for the trucking industry, will go public at an enterprise value of $4.55 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction steered by Latham & Watkins and Husch Blackwell. The transaction sees San Francisco-based Embark Trucks Inc. combining with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, and the resulting entity go by the Embark Trucks name and trade publicly, according to a statement. Founded in 2016, Embark boasts that it oversees America's "longest running road-testing program" for self-driving trucks. The company provides autonomous driving software to a partner list...

