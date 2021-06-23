Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Denny's Says Ex-Server Can't Represent Proposed Class

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Denny's says a former waitress who got a win in her lawsuit against the restaurant in Pennsylvania federal court over wage law violations can't go on to represent a class of employees, because she lacks standing and suffers from credibility problems.

In a brief opposing class certification filed Tuesday, the restaurant chain argued Juli Wintjen can't recover additional funds under Pennsylvania statutory law after she was granted summary judgment on an individual claim under the Fair Labor Standards Act — and that makes her "atypical of the class members she seeks to represent." The former waitress "has little incentive to vigorously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!