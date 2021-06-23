Denny's Says Ex-Server Can't Represent Proposed Class

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Denny's says a former waitress who got a win in her lawsuit against the restaurant in Pennsylvania federal court over wage law violations can't go on to represent a class of employees, because she lacks standing and suffers from credibility problems. In a brief opposing class certification filed Tuesday, the restaurant chain argued Juli Wintjen can't recover additional funds under Pennsylvania statutory law after she was granted summary judgment on an individual claim under the Fair Labor Standards Act — and that makes her "atypical of the class members she seeks to represent." The former waitress "has little incentive to vigorously...

