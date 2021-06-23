Pa. Physical Therapist Seeks Immunity From COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- An in-home physical therapy provider told a federal court that federal law makes it immune to a Pennsylvania couple's claims that a therapist's inadequate precautions led to them contracting COVID-19. OSPTA Home Care and Hospice, also known as Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy Associates, said the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act provided them immunity from claims such as the ones John Boyle and Cheryl McKinney brought over the alleged inadequacy of the company's countermeasures and policies after a COVID-19-positive physical therapist conducted a session with Boyle without wearing gloves, washing her hands or wearing more facial coverings than...

