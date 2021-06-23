Ex-BMW Financial Atty Joins McGlinchey's Compliance Team

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has added as an Ohio-based member a former BMW in-house attorney who spent the last five years with the auto manufacturer's financial services unit, the firm announced. Jason Bichsel joined McGlinchey's Cleveland office earlier this month as part of the firm's consumer financial services compliance team. Bichsel told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to join the firm because he's had positive experiences in the past working with its attorneys. He also cited the ability to broaden and expand his practice, both with automotive finance and other fields like credit reporting and privacy law. "Having known these folks for...

