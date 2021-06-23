YouTube Says Film Collector's Anti-Piracy Suit Falls Short

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- YouTube has asked a Florida federal judge to toss a suit seeking to hold the video-streaming site accountable for allegedly profiting from piracy, arguing that the claims from the owner of a large collection of Mexican and Latin American films are time-barred or fail on other legal grounds. In Tuesday's motion to dismiss, YouTube Inc. and its parent, Google LLC, argued that claims they violated the federal Sherman Act and Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act fall outside four-year statutes of limitations governing both laws, and that Spanish movie producer Carlos Vasallo can only pursue copyright claims that accrued after...

