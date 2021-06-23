First Advantage, Sprinklr Grab $649M In IPOs Led By 3 Firms

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Background check business First Advantage and customer management software firm Sprinklr Inc. began publicly trading Wednesday following initial public offerings that raised a collective $648.5 million with help from Cooley, Simpson Thacher and Davis Polk. First Advantage Corp., advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP raised $382.5 million in an upsized offering while Sprinklr, led by Cooley LLP, raised $266 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP guided the underwriters on both IPOs. Atlanta-based First Advantage Corp. said in a statement Wednesday it priced 25.5 million shares at $15 each, above its earlier plans to sell about 21.3 million shares for between $13 and $15 apiece....

