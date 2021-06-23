Five Insurers Sue Comcast, Verizon Over Philly Highrise Flood

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Five insurers have sued Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications, alleging the telecommunication giants' negligently installed cables caused flooding inside Philadelphia's Two Liberty Place skyscraper last summer. According to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court on Tuesday, the insurers' policyholder, Coretrust Capital Partners, leases the 940,000-square-foot downtown building to commercial and residential tenants. In June 2020, water cascaded from the tower's 50th floor to the 40th, damaging the building's electrical units. Coretrust, an office investor based in Los Angeles, held business and property policies with Columbia Casualty Co., Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co., American International Group, Certain Underwriters at Lloyds of London,...

