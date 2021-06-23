Ex-Freshfields Atty Scott Named FCA Interim General Counsel

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, announced Wednesday the appointment of former Freshfields partner David Anthony Scott as the regulator's new interim general counsel, part of a refresh of its legal department. Before leaving Freshfields in October 2020, Scott specialized in High Court litigation and regulatory proceedings for investment banks, insurers and asset managers. He also had previously acted as adviser to the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority, the FCA predecessor. Scott replaces Sean Martin, who recently left the post at the FCA. Daniel Thornton, currently director of enforcement, has been appointed as deputy general counsel and to support...

