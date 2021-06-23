Kinder Morgan Seeks End To FERC Pipeline Penalty Fight

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. wants to waive $192 million in pipeline reliability penalties against its shippers stemming from the Texas winter storm, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been asked to pause litigation challenging the pursuit of those penalties while it considers the waiver request. ConocoPhillips Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and others have urged FERC to stop efforts by Kinder Morgan's El Paso Natural Gas pipeline to collect penalties from shippers that didn't comply with "operational flow orders" the pipelines issued under emergency conditions in mid-February, during the height of Winter Storm Uri, which brought deadly and costly blackouts to the...

