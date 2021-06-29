Sports Streamer Sues Vodafone Over Italian Promotions

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 6:53 PM BST) -- A British sports streaming service has sued Vodafone's Italian arm in London, alleging it violated the terms of a deal to stream Serie A soccer games and arguing that the telecoms giant ran two promotions without permission. DAZN Ltd. hit Vodafone Italia SpA with a commercial contract claim in the High Court, alleging the telecoms provider breached a distribution partnership streaming soccer matches in Italy's top professional league. The British company had inked a business partnership with Vodafone in September 2020, allowing DAZN to provide soccer games in Italy using Vodafone's internet boxes. The arrangement was supposed to last until the end of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS