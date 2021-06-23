Solar Panel Co. Loses Bid For Coverage Of Shareholder Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A major solar panel manufacturer isn't entitled to coverage of a shareholder suit accusing the company of concealing production process defects, a Delaware state court found Wednesday, saying the suit's similarity to a related class action precluded coverage under the manufacturer's policies. Insurance policies that First Solar Inc. held with National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh and XL Specialty Insurance Co. contained "unambiguous" provisions precluding coverage for related claims and claims that predated the start of the policies, Judge Mary M. Johnston of the Delaware Superior Court said in an 18-page ruling. Central to her decision was the similarity of...

