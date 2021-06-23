SEC Fines Guggenheim Unit Over Anti-Whistleblower Policy

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined New York-based broker-dealer Guggenheim Securities LLC more than $208,000 after finding that the firm's compliance manual contained language that prohibited potential whistleblowers from speaking out to regulators, according to a Wednesday settlement order. Guggenheim's compliance manual over a more than four-year period stated that employees were "strictly prohibited" from initiating contact with any regulators without preapproval from the firm's legal and compliance department, or otherwise face disciplinary action by the firm, according to the order. "Prohibiting employees from initiating contact with any regulator without prior approval from the legal or compliance department, undermines the...

