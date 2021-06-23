Swisher Seeks To Revive Award Enforcement In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Tobacco giant Swisher International on Wednesday asked a Florida federal court to revive a subpoena enforcement bid against the founder of a smaller cigarillo company that pursued antitrust claims against Swisher before the founder was indicted for tax evasion. Wednesday's motion is part of Swisher's larger bid to enforce a fees and costs award of more than $10.4 million, which the California federal court in the underlying case ordered the smaller company, Trendsettah USA Inc., to pay Swisher. "Swisher's subpoena seeks documents that bear directly on the financial interrelationship — and fraudulent business dealings—between [Trendsettah] and affiliated entities that Swisher maintains...

