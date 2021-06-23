Hotel-Owning REIT Approved For $1.3B Ch. 11 Restructuring

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 restructuring plan that will rework the company's $1.3 billion in debt and provide new liquidity to help the business's 100 hotel properties survive in a post-pandemic world. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Jordan E. Sazant of Proskauer Rose LLP said the plan hinges on the cancellation of more than $460 million in preferred equity interests and post-petition loan obligations owed to plan sponsor Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners II Hospitality REIT II LLC, in exchange for the new common equity in the reorganized debtor. All other...

