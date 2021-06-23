4th Circ. Rejects Challenge To Gov't Prepub Review System

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of the government's decades-old prepublication review system, agreeing that the regime blocking former military and intelligence officials from disclosing classified or secretive information in books or articles without first obtaining approval is reasonable. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel is a blow to five former military and intelligence officials, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, who sought to strike down the review system in its entirety. The ruling also comes a week after the federal government and former Trump National Security Advisor...

