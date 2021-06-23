FTC Republican Gets Behind Effort To Set New Privacy Rules

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Republican on the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday that she has "reluctantly" decided to back the agency's drive to tap into seldom-used rulemaking authority to counteract Congress' inability to enact federal privacy legislation, despite her "reservations" that such a move could stifle innovation. During the past decade, commissioners on both sides of the aisle have repeatedly pushed Congress to establish a uniform framework that would head off an emerging patchwork of state privacy laws and hand the Federal Trade Commission enhanced rulemaking and fining authority, but federal lawmakers have yet to act. As a result, Democrats at the commission — including Rebecca...

