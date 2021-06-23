Albright Agrees To Transfer Pornhub Patent Fight To Del.

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has agreed to ship a patent infringement suit filed in Texas against a company that runs the website Pornhub to Delaware federal court, where the company had already lodged a related declaratory judgment action. In a ruling that came down Monday, Judge Albright transferred an infringement suit Scorpcast LLC leveled last September against MG Freesites, a Cyprus-based company that owns and operates Pornhub, as well as similar websites like YouPorn and RedTube. The decision comes almost a month after Judge Albright also agreed with TikTok Inc. that a different patent case over video technology didn't belong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS