Full 6th Circ. Won't Revisit Mich. Tribal Reservation Ruling

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians' bid to have the full court rehear a panel's decision that an 1855 federal treaty didn't create a reservation for the tribe in Michigan.

The Little Traverse Bay Bands had argued that a unanimous circuit panel in its May opinion disregarded the text of the 1855 Treaty of Detroit as well as later 19th century federal laws that described the tribe's lands as a reservation.

The circuit panel upheld a ruling by a Michigan federal judge that the tribal leaders who negotiated the treaty did not want it...

