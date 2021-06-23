NBA Owner Says $1.5B Sale Merits 'Champagne,' Not Lawsuit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Glen Taylor is urging a federal judge not to block his proposed $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams to Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore, saying the minority owner contesting the deal should be thanking him instead. Taylor, who owns a controlling share of the NBA and WNBA teams, said Monday the court should reject New Jersey real estate investor Meyer Orbach's "contrived" bid for a preliminary injunction to block the sale. He said Orbach, whose company Orbit Sports bought a 17% stake in the basketball teams for $78.6 million in 2017, has no basis...

