FCC Faces 2nd DC Circ. Challenge To 5.9 GHz Sharing Plan

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- If the D.C. Circuit doesn't step in and stop the Federal Communications Commission from opening up the 5.9 GHz band, wireless devices will be like cicadas: everywhere, but "they won't leave after six weeks," a nonprofit data network has told the court. Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network, a nonprofit that runs a high-speed data network designed for emergency communications and amateur radio operators, filed its petition for review Monday, telling the appellate court that it will basically be crowded out of the band if the FCC goes through with its plans. There is no real way to limit the number of...

