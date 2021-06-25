​​​​​​​Commerce Solidifies Duties On Copper Pipe From Vietnam

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has found that seamless refined copper pipes from Vietnam have been sold in the U.S. at less-than-fair prices, raising the duty rate specified in its initial findings slightly in its final determination. In a Federal Register notice published Thursday, Commerce announced a single anti-dumping margin of 8.35% for all subject imports from the Socialist Republic. The rate covers Hailiang (Vietnam) Copper Manufacturing Co. Ltd., the sole mandatory respondent in the investigation, as well as two other producer/exporters who joined the investigation as interested parties, and copper producers considered part of the "Vietnam-wide entity." Commerce uses the...

