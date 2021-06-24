NY Doc Slips Death Suit As Court Calls Polite Words Irrelevant

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has dismissed a malpractice suit by a woman who died of breast cancer against a radiologist, reversing a trial court's denial of summary judgment by stating the physician didn't breach a standard of care by only examining mammogram images. The decision on Wednesday said that Dr. Kenneth Blumberg and the medical facility he worked for, Hudson Valley Radiology Associates PLLC, didn't owe a duty of care to Lynell Green beyond interpreting and reporting to another physician a routine cancer screening. Moreover, three of the four judges on the Appellate Division panel said that words at the...

