Drivers Win Privacy Suit Against Calif. DMV Over Arrest Info

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California court found the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has been violating the privacy rights of noncommercial drivers by sharing nonconviction arrest information relating to license suspensions. With his decision Wednesday, California Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman ended a five-year battle brought by California motorists who said they've lost job opportunities because the DMV revealed private information on their public driving records — including arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Judge Seligman rejected the DMV's argument that its disclosure practices serve the interest of government transparency. "As the court found...

