Rapper, Execs Face $12M Judgment In Pot Crypto ICO Row

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The rapper known as The Game will join a cannabis cryptocurrency startup's defaulted executives in facing a $12 million judgment in a class action alleging it violated securities law with its $70 million initial coin offering, a California federal court has ordered. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said in Wednesday's order that Jayceon Terrell Taylor, otherwise known as The Game, is jointly and severally liable with the other defaulted defendants involved with ParagonCoin Inc. for $12,066,000, plus prejudgment and post-judgment interest. In March, Judge White entered default judgments against ParagonCoin Inc. founders Jessica VerSteeg and Egor Lavrov and executives Eugene...

