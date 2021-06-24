Deliveroo Beats Challenge Over Couriers' Labor Rights

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 11:45 AM BST) -- An English appeals court ruled Thursday that Deliveroo couriers are self-employed rather than workers for the food delivery company, a ruling that stands in sharp contrast to the U.K. Supreme Court's recent decision granting workers' rights to Uber drivers. The Court of Appeal has ruled that the Deliveroo couriers cannot form a collective bargaining unit. (iStock) The Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling that the Deliveroo couriers cannot form a collective bargaining unit because they are not in an "employment relationship" with the company. Among other things, the appellate panel noted that riders could pass a job on to other couriers....

