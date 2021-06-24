BT Fights Bid For Class Status In £590M Landline Rate Suit

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- A telecoms consultant urged a competition tribunal on Thursday to allow him to bring a £589 million ($820 million) class action lawsuit against BT on behalf of millions of customers allegedly overcharged by the telecommunications giant for their landline use. The telecommunications giant has been accused of unfairly exploiting its customers by abusing its market dominance to unlawfully charge excessive prices since 2015. (iStock) BT Group PLC has "unfairly exploited" its customers by abusing its market dominance to unlawfully charge excessive prices since 2015, lawyers for Justin Le Patourel, a telecoms switching expert, alleged at the Competition Appeal Tribunal. Patourel, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS