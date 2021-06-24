Crackdown On Forced Labor In China Turns To Solar Sector

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:46 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration rolled out a new set of restrictions on China over allegations of forced labor in the Xinjiang province Thursday, including a ban on imports of key materials used in solar energy production. With a bevy of new restrictions, President Joe Biden continued a sweeping crackdown on China that began in earnest under the Trump administration amid allegations of forced labor and ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang. The new move puts solar energy components in the crosshairs with a ban on silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd. in Xinjiang. The government will also add Hoshine and four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS