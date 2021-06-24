Medline Accused Of Trying To Hurt Rival With Disinformation

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co. has accused Medline Industries Inc. of trying to ruin its reputation on the catheter tray market by spreading false information to BD's customers. Becton Dickinson filed a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court on Wednesday claiming that Medline has been using a campaign of misinformation relating to the sale of BD's Foley catheter trays. The lawsuit alleged that the campaign took aim at BD unit C.R. Bard Inc., with Medline trying "to cause fear, uncertainty and doubt in the minds of customers regarding the integrity and supply of Bard's SureStep Foley catheter trays." The product...

