PTAB Lops Off 10 Of 11 Claims From Fiber Optic Patent

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the bulk of claims in an Oyster Optics LLC fiber optic patent challenged by Infinera Corp., coming about a month after the parties settled parallel litigation in Texas federal court. In a Tuesday decision, the PTAB nixed 10 of 11 claims that were at issue in the inter partes review. While the decision won't affect the Infinera case in light of the settlement deal, it could affect a separate case in the Eastern District of Texas in which Oyster asserted the same patent against Cisco Systems Inc. in June 2020. Cisco was joined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS