NJ Judge's Psychiatrist Must Turn Over Records In Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday said a state jurist's psychiatrist must provide information on her treatment to the state judiciary officials she is suing over claims of creating a toxic workplace environment, but stopped short of ordering the release of her medical and mental health records from a hospital. During a phone hearing on defense motions seeking both sets of materials, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda D. Wettre said Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's psychiatrist has to turn over a copy of her patient file to the defendants and blasted her attorneys' bid to withhold certain information by belatedly identifying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS