Panera 'Rascality' Warrants Damage Claims, Ex-Exec Argues

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Panera Bread founder and ex-CEO Ronald M. Shaich accused the company of "rascality" sufficient to trigger Massachusetts law damages for unfair trade practices Thursday during arguments on tossing part of a sprawling, 13-count Delaware Chancery Court suit against the casual dining chain. James W. Bucking of Foley Hoag LLP, counsel to Shaich and Act III Management LLC, made the point while urging Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn to keep the disputed claims in a 13-count case accusing Panera of breaching multiple features of Shaich's retirement agreement and a separate settlement on recruitment and hiring of Panera employees for...

