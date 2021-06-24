Endo Wants Out Of Investors' Stock Inflation Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC sought to squash investors' claims it had artificially inflated its stock prices by hiking its generic drug prices in tandem with competitors, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that none of the statements the plaintiffs pointed to were false, misleading or actionable. In a motion for summary judgment Wednesday, Endo said it had admitted all along that its financial performance was due to hiking the prices of certain drugs, that those hikes were being made to keep up with the market and that those hikes might not be sustainable forever. So the certified class of investors, led by the...

