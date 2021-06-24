Russia Says $50B Yukos Shareholder Suit Must Stay Paused

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Russia has told the D.C. Circuit that arguments by former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders against pausing a $50 billion award enforcement suit "cannot be taken seriously" since they "fabricate two (non-existent) legal errors" over issues the district court didn't address. The yearslong dispute stems from a Permanent Court of Arbitration finding that, starting in 2003, Russia illegally tried to sabotage Yukos, formerly the country's largest oil company, to destroy it and transfer the company's assets to its state-owned oil company Rosneft. Russia in its Wednesday brief slammed the former shareholders' arguments that the D.C. federal court abused its discretion by granting...

