NJ College Sports Betting Ballot Question Headed To Voters

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- New Jerseyans will have to decide whether to permit sports betting on all college games after the state Assembly on Thursday largely agreed to put that question to voters in the November election. Three weeks after the state Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure, the Assembly cast a 70-4 vote without any discussion to approve a resolution placing a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would lift the state's ban on sports betting on college games held in the state or in which a state college team participates. The resolution easily cleared the three-fifths majority of each house needed to put...

