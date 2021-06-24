Goodwin-Led Medical App Doximity Prices $606M IPO

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Medical productivity business Doximity Inc. was one of at least three health care and life sciences-focused companies that began trading Thursday, after pricing a $606 million initial public offering that was guided by Goodwin and Cooley. In addition to San Francisco-based Doximity's upsized offering, biotechnology companies Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. raised about $222.3 million and Miromatrix Medical Inc. priced a $43.2 million IPO, according to separate statements. Monte Rosa is also represented by Goodwin Procter LLP and its underwriters are advised by Latham & Watkins LLP. Miromatrix is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and its underwriters are guided...

