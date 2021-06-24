TECT Aerospace Gets OK For $31M Ch. 11 Asset Sale

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 12:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday approved the $31 million sale of aerospace equipment supplier TECT Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. to its stalking horse bidder with no opposition and no competing offers. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the sale of the company's Everett, Washington, manufacturing facilities to Wipro Givon USA, which, according to TECT, was the only qualified bidder for the assets. TECT filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, saying problems with the Boeing 737-MAX aircraft — made by its largest customer — and drastic, sudden changes in the airline industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS